Long Island is not expected to see temperatures break the freezing mark this week as an arctic air mass remains settled in, bringing high temperatures on Sunday in the teens with the windchill near zero at times.

Even under sunny skies, “all day today it’s going to feel like it’s in the single digits” if not at or below zero, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery

National Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola said it will be “bitterly cold” this week on Long Island, courtesy of that arctic air mass.

“Christmas Day was the last time we were above freezing at Islip and, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s much end in sight,” Buccola said.

Buccola said the normal high for today on Long Island this time of year is 39 degrees, “so it’s about 20 degrees below average.”

By the time the ball drops in Times Square, evening temperatures will be around 7 degrees. Winds will blow from the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather warning, saying the windchill Sunday night into early Monday will fall in the range of -5 to -15 degrees.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“If you’re outdoors and you’re exposed to the cold, that’s what it’ll feel like,” Buccola said.

On New Year’s Day, the afternoon will be sunny with highs in the midteens. Winds will blow from the northwest at about 13 to 18 miles per hour. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to 10 degrees and winds from the northwest at 9 to 13 mph.

Midweek will bring even more low temperatures with a high Tuesday near 21 and a high of 31 on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night brings a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight, according to the weather service. Those chances continue into Thursday afternoon and evening.