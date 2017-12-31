TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 16° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 16° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Frigid end to 2017 will extend into 2018

The windchill Sunday night into early Monday is expected to fall in the range of -5 to -15 degrees, forecasters say.

Cold weather to continue on Long Island with

Cold weather to continue on Long Island with high temps in the teens, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Long Island is not expected to see temperatures break the freezing mark this week as an arctic air mass remains settled in, bringing high temperatures on Sunday in the teens with the windchill near zero at times.

Even under sunny skies, “all day today it’s going to feel like it’s in the single digits” if not at or below zero, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery

National Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola said it will be “bitterly cold” this week on Long Island, courtesy of that arctic air mass.

“Christmas Day was the last time we were above freezing at Islip and, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s much end in sight,” Buccola said.

Buccola said the normal high for today on Long Island this time of year is 39 degrees, “so it’s about 20 degrees below average.”

By the time the ball drops in Times Square, evening temperatures will be around 7 degrees. Winds will blow from the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather warning, saying the windchill Sunday night into early Monday will fall in the range of -5 to -15 degrees.

“If you’re outdoors and you’re exposed to the cold, that’s what it’ll feel like,” Buccola said.

On New Year’s Day, the afternoon will be sunny with highs in the midteens. Winds will blow from the northwest at about 13 to 18 miles per hour. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to 10 degrees and winds from the northwest at 9 to 13 mph.

Midweek will bring even more low temperatures with a high Tuesday near 21 and a high of 31 on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night brings a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight, according to the weather service. Those chances continue into Thursday afternoon and evening.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Logan Witte (left) of Islip Terrace, and Adam Teens start business to fund Olympic dreams
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran has hired an Curran hires ethics lawyer
Babylon Village Hall. Village payroll up 21%, may require tax increase, mayor says
Erik Palacios, left, and Philip Hoffmann of Ultimate Residents, businesses raise $18G for new roof on historic LI house
Lynbrook wrestler Ally Fitzgerald, left, was victorious in LI high school sports’ top 10 most memorable moments in 2017
Nassau County police at Target in Westbury Sunday Cops investigate at Target after 911 call
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE