Long Island weather: Sunny skies today, but rainy New Year ahead, forecasters say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be the last sunny skies of 2020, with rain possible starting Wednesday night through Thursday into New Year's Day, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday's high temperature is expected to be 39 in sunny skies, with a low of 22 degrees. There's a high temperature of 40 degrees forecast for Wednesday, when nighttime brings a chance of rain. That chance becomes likely Thursday, and the first night of 2020 is forecast to have heavy rain in the low 40s.

It was 38 degrees at Farmingdale Airport, one of the weather service's main measuring points, as of 4:53 a.m.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

