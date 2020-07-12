Sunday's Long Island forecast calls for warm temperatures and sunny skies but beachgoers beware: there is a high risk of rip currents at the ocean shore through Monday.

The high Sunday is expected to reach the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service. The high rip current risk extends from Coney Island to Montauk.

“If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard,” the weather service said in its rip current statement. “If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help.”

The rip current warning continues Monday, which also brings a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The day will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-80s.

The sun returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sun and a high in the mid-80s before the chance of thunderstorms returns that night and stays through Saturday.