TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
SEARCH
79° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Warm and sunny with strong rip currents

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Sunday's Long Island forecast calls for warm temperatures and sunny skies but beachgoers beware: there is a high risk of rip currents at the ocean shore through Monday.

The high Sunday is expected to reach the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service. The high rip current risk extends from Coney Island to Montauk. 

“If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard,” the weather service said in its rip current statement. “If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help.”

The rip current warning continues Monday, which also brings a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The day will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-80s.

The sun returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sun and a high in the mid-80s before the chance of thunderstorms returns that night and stays through Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announces the reopening Curran, GOP lawmakers split over debt refinancing
Attendees at one of two groundbreaking ceremonies on Crews begin transforming convent into Bayport-Blue Point Public Library
Some Southold Town residents complained that police ignored Southold hires outside counsel for police response to cop's retirement party
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, left, Suffolk Deputy Suffolk County uses 311 line to help feed hungry residents
Nassau County police investigate a deadly stabbing that Police name man stabbed dead after verbal altercation
New York nursing home residents will be allowed Visiting can resume at nursing homes, state Health Dept. says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search