A sunny, dry stretch is in the Long Island forecast this week with some cool temperatures for the final days of summer 2020.

Sunday and Monday look to be cooler-than-average for this time of year before temperatures rise later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

"We go from seasonably cool to seasonably warm by the middle to the end of week," said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Sunday’s high is expected to top out in the lower 60s, about 10 degrees below average for this date, with gusty winds, according to the weather service. The low could drop down to the upper-40s at night.

Coastal affects of Hurricane Teddy, which is supposed to track east of Bermuda Sunday or Monday, will reach our beaches early this week.

A high surf advisory at the Atlantic Ocean shore is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday with a high rip current risk through Monday night, the weather service. Large breaking waves could bring some coastal erosion with a chance of minor flooding.

Southern Nassau and Queens are under a coastal flood advisory until 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service.

Monday’s high will stay in the mid-60s, but the temperature is expected to top out in the lower 70s for Tuesday, the first official day of autumn.

Temperatures warm up Wednesday and Thursday with predicted highs for both days in the upper 70s. Friday brings a chance of a passing shower, Pollina said, with a high in the mid-70s.

Then Saturday looks pleasant with a high in the mid-70s.