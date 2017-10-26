A coastal storm with potential to bring heavy rains and high winds is looking increasingly likely to impact Long Island on Sunday, the fifth anniversary of superstorm Sandy.
Sunday’s system “won’t be that,” but still expect “a nasty storm,” said Richard Von Ohlen, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.
That’s as strong winds and moderate to heavy rain, 1 to 3 inches, locally higher, could be in the picture, the National Weather Service said, as of midday Thursday.
Heavy rain would be capable of causing small stream flooding and a more gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying areas, this for the Sunday into Sunday night time frame, the weather service said in a hazardous outlook statement.
Indeed, it’s “going to pack a punch,” said Melissa DiSpigna, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.
Tropical moisture streaming in from the south — and possibly remnants from a tropical disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean — are looking to be absorbed into the broader system, she said.
Uncertainty remains as to timing and locations that would be getting heaviest rainfall, so keep a lookout for further updates.
Comments
