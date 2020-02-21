TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Morning
SEARCH
20° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Colder than normal today

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Friday's wind chill will feel like 5 to 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Islip, which should delight any cold-lovers who have been disappointed by above-average temperatures for much of the month.

"With a cold airmass in place, temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below normal," the weather service said.

That brr feeling is fleeting, however, as daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid- to upper 40s, and the work week is expected to start off with mild temperatures, along with rain possibly starting Monday night, the weather service said.

But before then, winter will grip the Island Friday night.

"Light winds and a clear sky will result in temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s by early Saturday morning," the weather service said. 

After that, it said, "With high pressure to the south, westerly winds will develop allowing temperatures to moderate back."

While Monday looks sunny and balmy — the high will be near 50 degrees — there is a 50% chance of rain that night. By Tuesday, those odds rise to 60%, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search