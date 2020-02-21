Friday's wind chill will feel like 5 to 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Islip, which should delight any cold-lovers who have been disappointed by above-average temperatures for much of the month.

"With a cold airmass in place, temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below normal," the weather service said.

That brr feeling is fleeting, however, as daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid- to upper 40s, and the work week is expected to start off with mild temperatures, along with rain possibly starting Monday night, the weather service said.

But before then, winter will grip the Island Friday night.

"Light winds and a clear sky will result in temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s by early Saturday morning," the weather service said.

After that, it said, "With high pressure to the south, westerly winds will develop allowing temperatures to moderate back."

While Monday looks sunny and balmy — the high will be near 50 degrees — there is a 50% chance of rain that night. By Tuesday, those odds rise to 60%, the weather service said.