Friday’s off-and-on rain could include some powerful breezes and even thunderstorms while the temperature rises as high as the 60s — only to sink overnight, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Suffolk County through noon.

“After patchy fog and scattered showers this morning, a broken line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop ahead of the cold front this afternoon into this evening,” the weather service said.

“Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with strong gusty winds,” it warned.

The odds of precipitation are 40%.

The Friday night low will drop in some places to the lower 40s and there is a 30% chance of rain.

The weekend, however, promises sunny skies. Saturday’s high should be about 49 degrees while Sunday's will be 43 degrees, the weather service said.

On Monday, however, the rain could return, with the weather service assessing the odds of precipitation at 50%. A high in the low 40s is expected.

And the seesaw pattern of rain and sun continues with Tuesday expected to be clear with a high of about 50 degrees, followed by a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday, and then the sun comes out again on Thursday.

The high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the 50s.