Monday morning’s roads could be slippery, thanks to the light snow still falling in spots, the National Weather Service said.

"Motorists should use extra caution if driving this morning as temperatures are below freezing," the weather service said, issuing a special weather statement.

The light flurries should end by about 9 a.m. Clouds then will retreat, making for a partly sunny day with a high around 35 degrees and a wind chill of 20 to 30, as there is only a light north wind expected, the weather service said.

Tuesday also will be partly sunny, and the daytime high will reach 38 degrees.

By 8 p.m., thermometers will slip to 31, only to warm back up to 37 during the night.

As a result, the snow showers that could begin after midnight, likely will mix with rain by 5 a.m., ending around 7 a.m., the weather service said.

Long Island should get off more lightly as that storm-causing low pressure system will mostly affect northern parts of the New York metropolitan area.

Still, "some of the precipitation may push south and east toward Long Island as well as the low moves over New England," the weather service said.

Tuesday night will be cloudy, with a chilly nighttime low of 19, as a cold front heads out to sea.

"Arctic air will return to the region with lows falling into the teens and wind chills in the single digits Tuesday night," the weather service said.

Wednesday should be sunny, thanks to a cloud-erasing high pressure system, and thermometers are expected to climb to 27 degrees.

However, winds could gust up to 25 mph, "making it feel like it is in the teens," the weather service said.

Look for a frigid nighttime low of 11 degrees.

Thursday should be sunny, with a high around 31 and a nighttime low at about 23.

"All attention then turns to Friday and the weekend as a coastal storm is expected to develop and pass east of Long Island," the weather service said.

For now, Friday’s odds of snow after 2 p.m. are 30%. The day time high will be 34 degrees.

Friday night and Saturday share the same 40% chance of snow, the weather service said.

The nighttime low on Friday night will be around 21 degrees.

After any snow ends Saturday, the skies should be partly sunny, with a daytime high of 30.

The odds of snow falling Saturday night are 40%. A nighttime low of just 17 should remove any chances of it mixing with rain.

Then Sunday should be sunny with thermometers rising to 32 degrees.