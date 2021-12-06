LI forecast: Warm but windy with some showers

Monday’s rain and unusual warmth may undercut any holiday impetus for some, but hold on – snow, possibly just an inch or so, is predicted for Wednesday, forecasters said.

Today, look for showers, which will be present for much of the week and even the weekend.

The odds of downpours Monday are 80%, though they should scurry so swiftly that the tri-state area only gets a quarter to a half an inch, mainly before 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures, which got the benefit of an approaching warm front overnight, likely will rise to 60 degrees and on land, wind gust could hit 37 mph.

Gale warnings were issued for all of Long Island Sound; only New York Harbor is under a small craft advisory, the weather service said. Gusts on the open waters could hit 46 mph by the late afternoon and early evening.

During high tide, "brief and localized minor coastal flooding is expected this morning along the South Shore bays of Nassau County," the forecasters cautioned.

More showers also appear likely before 11 p.m., as the odds the forecasters calculated are the same 80%. Just a scant tenth of an inch at most is predicted.

And it will be nearly 30 degrees colder with nighttime thermometers sliding to just a couple of degrees above freezing.

Tuesday and Thursday will be rivals in the "Who is the fairest of all" contest; both should offer the New York metropolitan area mostly sunny skies, a daytime high of 42, and much calmer breezes.

Wednesday’s forecast, however, was summed up in two words by the National Weather Service: "Snow likely."

While this should be what the weather service calls the first accumulating snow of the season, less than an inch is expected to fall under cloudy skies. And the daytime high of 38 is not snow-friendly. Wednesday’s clouds could linger into the night, which will be the chilliest night of the week, with thermometers sliding below freezing to 28 degrees.

One of the main reasons any snow that falls Wednesday should not amount to much is that it is preceded by a sky-clearing pressure system expected to race across the country on swift winds.

Wednesday’s snowflakes will result from the interplay of two other systems: an upper-level trough, an elongated low pressure system, entering the Ohio Valley, and a low pressure system along the Carolina coast. The rising air in these low pressure systems can condense into clouds.

"As a result, an area of light snow is expected to stretch from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic into Wednesday morning," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

"There remains large uncertainty regarding where exactly light snow will fall, but morning commutes may be impacted nonetheless as this would be the first accumulating snowfall for many."

And driving could prove hazardous, especially if the worst case scenario arises, which means two to three inches of snow fall.

"While the snowfall is expected to be mainly light, sun angle as this time of year is low, so some minor accumulation on area roadways is possible even with these marginal temperatures," the weather service said.

Thursday, a near clone of Tuesday with sun and a daytime high in the low 40s, probably will be followed by more rain starting early Friday morning, after 1 a.m., the forecasters said.

The odds of needing umbrellas are 30%, both before dawn and until around 1 p.m. on Friday.

There might even be another chance of more white stuff Thursday night and into Friday as another storm nears.

"A light accumulation with this cannot be ruled out, especially across northern areas," the weather service said.

But after that, it looks like rather a rainy weekend will set in.

After another cloudy night, the chances of more rain falling on Saturday were assessed at 40%, and once again, it will be noticeably warm, with the daytime high climbing to 58.

The odds of yet more showers rise to 60% that night; the low will be around 41.

On Sunday, there is 50% chance of showers, and both clouds and much of that warmth continue, with thermometers ascending to around 53, the weather service said.