LI forecast: After sunny Tuesday, rain chances goes up as work week goes on

Michael A. Caruso of Brightwaters spends his morning surf casting at Robert Moses State Park in Bay Shore, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Newsday Staff
After a relatively clear, calm Monday, the rest of the workweek looks wet and unsettled, forecasters say.

As the week goes on, there is an increasing chance for showers each day, the National Weather Service said.

The chance for rain is just slight for Tuesday night, after a sunny afternoon. But Wednesday night it goes up to 40% and Friday it's up to a 60% risk of rain.

But even with summer's end Wednesday, high temperatures will be warm and pleasant — in the mid to high 70s, forecasters said.

The weather service said, although there is a moderate risk for rip currents at South Shore beaches.

A surf height of 3 feet is expected for all Atlantic Ocean beaches from Brooklyn to Montauk on Monday and Tuesday.

The weekend, however, should be nice as both Saturday and Sunday look to be near-identical days of sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, the National Weather Service said.

