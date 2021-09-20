LI forecast: Sunny and warm, but with chance for rip currents

Long Islanders can expect a pleasant start to the workweek Monday, with clear skies, calm winds and a high around 75 degrees, the National Weather Service said, although there is a moderate risk for rip currents at South Shore beaches.

The National Weather Service reports that a surf height of 3 feet is expected for all Atlantic Ocean beaches from Brooklyn to Montauk on Monday and Tuesday.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma was only 58 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The mercury is expected to rise to 75 later in the day, before coming back down to 61 overnight, the weather service said. Tuesday should see similar conditions, with a high of 76 degrees and partly sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

Long Islanders should try to enjoy the last couple days of summer while they can, because once the calendar gives way to fall on Wednesday, the sun leaves with it.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, which will increase to 50% overnight and into Thursday, the weather service said. That same 50% chance of showers will then hang around all day Thursday and Friday. Temperatures during that three-day stretch should be in the mid- to upper 70s, according to the weather service.

The weekend, however, should be nice as both Saturday and Sunday look to be near-identical days of sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, the National Weather Service said.