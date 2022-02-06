TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island weather: Sunny and cold then a gradual warm-up

By Vera Chinese
A sunny but frigid Sunday is forecast for Long Island, with a chance of a rain and snow mix Monday morning and a gradual warm-up afterward, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday looks mostly sunny but cold with a high just below freezing, the weather service said. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 degrees will make it feel even colder. Sunday night brings a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 1 a.m. with temperatures in the uppers 20s.

A chance of rain and snow showers carries through 10 a.m. Monday, before turning back to all rain. No snow accumulation is expected, the weather service said. Monday's high will reach about 40 under cloudy skies, according to the weather service.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 41 and a low at night of 24 with similar conditions through the weekend, the weather service said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

