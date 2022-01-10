Monday starts a bitter but brief cold snap that eases Wednesday, but until then, an "arctic air mass" dominates, driving temperatures down, and creating wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero tonight, forecasters said.

Despite today’s sunshine – and a daytime high of 31 degrees – the day will feel like 15 or 20 degrees, with a northwest wind blowing as swiftly as 14 mph, the National Weather Service said.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for the entire tri-state area, with New York one of a dozen states that similar warnings have been issued for. Poorly insulated pipes, the weather service cautioned, could "freeze and burst or crack."

Venturing outside tonight could be perilous: "Windchills of zero to 10 below zero are likely late tonight," the weather service said.

There also is a 20% chance of snow showers after 11 p.m., when temperatures will plunge to just 13 degrees.

And for anyone near or out in the Long Island Sound, a freezing spray advisory runs from Monday night to Tuesday.

Though "a potent cold front" has headed out to the Atlantic, "arctic air is expected to continue rushing into the Northeast this morning," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center explained.

"For much of the Northeast and New England, these frigid temperatures will remain locked over the region into Wednesday morning as a strong high pressure system slowly swings over the eastern United States," it added.

Possible snow showers or flurries on Monday night could develop "towards Eastern Long Island and Southeast Connecticut, where low level moisture will be relatively greater," the weather service predicted.

As that arctic front sweeps through the tri-state area, the "coldest airmass of the winter season will be moving into the region with the continued Northwest gusty flow," the weather service said.

Tuesday will be even colder: the daytime high will only reach 17 degrees, and the wind chill will make it feel like just zero to 10 degrees, with a northwest wind blowing at up to 16 mph, the forecasters said.

The nighttime low will be just 13 degrees, and once again the wind chill will make it feel like zero to 10 degrees, with the northwest winds calming to about 7 mph.

By Tuesday night, those winds ease a bit, as a strong, sky-clearing high pressure system, sprawling from the southeast to northern New England, sails through, and then weakens as it departs south and out to sea, the forecasters said.

The lack of clouds will let the day’s warmth escape, creating "another night of single-digit to teens range of low temperatures," the weather service said.

And then, a storm-creating low pressure system "digging out of central Canada" will direct a cold front to the tri-state area, just as a similar system arises in the southeast United States.

That combination of systems could give the tri-state area some snow showers Thursday night into Friday "though it may be a close shave for steady snow across the forks of Long Island and far Southeast Connecticut," the forecasters said.

Wednesday’s weather, however, will be much more pleasant; the daytime high should hit 38 degrees – a more normal reading for the New York metro area this time of year – and feature sunny skies. Southwest winds will pick up during the day, likely htting 18 mph by the afternoon.

The night will be cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees, the forecasters said.

Thursday will be slightly warmer. Temperatures should rise to 41, and the weather service predicted that it will be at least partly sunny, although thermometers will fall to around 26 degrees that night.

Saturday brings the next chance of snow: the odds are only estimated at 30%, however, and the daytime high should climb to 35 degrees, the weather service said.

The odds of snow rise to 50% that night, as temperatures slide to 24.

Sunday’s chances of snow are only slightly lower at 40%; the daytime high should reach 35.

"Future track of this system will depend on the evolution of the earlier offshore storm as it moves up into the Canadian Maritimes," the weather service said.