Sun and cold command Thursday's weather, with a high of 35 degrees expected under clear skies — though the windchill will make it feel like 20 to 30, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Friday's weather will be much the same, but Long Islanders can anticipate a sunny weekend that will be warmer, with thermometers rising around 10 degrees.

No rain is forecast until Monday night, when the odds are 50:50, the weather service said.

Thermometers will fall into the teens Thursday night, with the wind making it feel like single digits.

"Clear sunny skies expected Friday with afternoon highs slightly below normal in the low to mid 30s," the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.

On Tuesday, there is a 50% chance of rain, and the thermometer will nearly hit 50 degrees, weather service forecasters said.

Long Island, like much of the metropolitan area, has gotten a lot less snow —about 10 inches — from Oct. 1, 2019 until now, said weather service meteorologist Peter Wichrowski.

The current total for that period is just 6.8 inches, Wichrowski said. Normally, about 17.4 inches will have fallen.

Offsetting the lack of snow, rainfall is running slightly ahead: 2.32 inches so far this month, which tops the 2.1 inches usually seen. But the about 7.1 inches of snow usually seen in February is nowhere in sight — at least for now.