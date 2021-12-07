With sunshine and a high of 42 degrees, Tuesday may offer about the fairest possible weather Long Islanders can expect this late in autumn.

The winds — that clocked from 45 mph to just over 60 mph in several Long Island locations Monday night — have calmed but gusts of 21 mph remain possible, forecasters said.

At least the anti-snow crowd has reason to be cheerful on Wednesday, and this weekend, as the storms predicted for both probably will only deliver rain.

"What had looked like the potential for a light accumulating snow on Wednesday has lessened," the National Weather Service said.

Instead, the storm likely will track east of a key benchmark, hundreds of miles out in the Atlantic, south of Nantucket and east of Philadelphia.

Wednesday now only has a chance of snow before 10 a.m., then possible rain and snow, and then just rain after 1 p.m. The odds of precipitation are 40%.

Initially, the New York metropolitan was expected to get an inch of snow or so, which would have been what the weather service called the first "accumulating" snowfall of the season for the tri-state area.

Wednesday will be the coldest night of the week. A low of 27 is predicted, with gusts of wind around 20 mph, making it feel like 20 to 25, the weather service said.

Nighttime temperatures mainly will hover around freezing to the low 40s for the rest of the week.

Thursday and Friday are both likely will be cloudy, though Friday will be about 10 degrees warmer with daytime thermometers rising to 51.

Rain may arrive Friday night – the chances are 30% and they climb to 50% on Saturday, which will be even warmer, with a daytime high of 59, according to the weather service.

Saturday night also could be soggy; the odds remain at 50% -- exactly the same chances as on Sunday, which again will be warm, with a high around 58.

There is a 30% of more showers on Sunday night, and once again the same estimate carries over into Monday, though there should be some partly sunny patches.

And Monday will be around 10 degrees cooler during the day.

Today's clear skies result from a high pressure system, whose falling air dries and cools as it presses down against the Earth's surface.

It will prove fleeting, however, as a storm-creating low pressure system expands from the Northern Plains to the New England coast.

The warm, rising air in low pressure systems, which exert less pressure against the Earth, allows vapors to condense.

And as the northern branch of a swift wind current, the jet, "dives southward from western Canada today and into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley states early Wednesday," the weather service explained, it will help a low pressure system develop off the mid-Atlantic coast.

However, "with the storm tracking east of the benchmark, that really lessens the chance that we will have precipitation thrown back toward the coast," said Dominic Ramunni, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

The weather service said Wednesday might prove less snowy, more damp - and even surprisingly dry. "In fact, by mid to late morning, any light snow will likely change over to rain or a rain/snow mix at the coast. Keep in mind, should this trend continue, many areas may not see precipitation at all."

Another high pressure system will arrive Thursday "with diminishing winds," the weather service said.

A weak low pressure system that night may bring a bit of rain, especially north of the New York metro area. "Right now, looking like any precipitation will be in the form of snow showers," the forecasters said.

For the weekend, there could be clear patches in between any rainy spells.

Concluded the forecasters: "Otherwise, a mostly dry forecast is the expected for the middle part of next week."