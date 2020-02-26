Wednesday will be unseasonably warm and rainy, the National Weather Service said.

Long Islanders can expect temperatures in the upper 40s Wednesday. But don't get too excited: Forecasters are predicting showers and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, with periods of "moderate to locally heavy rain" Wednesday night.

Rain is also likely Thursday morning but it will taper off quickly, leaving mostly dry conditions, the weather service said. The total rainfall is expected to be less than one inch.

Thursday will also be breezy, with gusts as high as 32 mph possible. A high of 42 degrees is expected, the weather service said.

The weekend looks to be dry, but temperatures will drop slightly. Friday's high is expected to be near 40 degrees, while Saturday and Sunday's high temperatures will be in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

Monday will be sunny and a little warmer — the high is expected to be around 41 degrees, the weather service said. Then on Tuesday, temperatures will rise to the upper 40s but there is also a 40% chance of showers.