Aside from a 30% chance of downpours before 8 a.m., Wednesday mainly should be warm and sunny — much like the rest of the week, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The weather service said Long Islanders will find it humid though ocean breezes should help, as "an onshore southeast flow" will likely keep temperatures in the lower to mid 80s "along southern locations, to upper 80s further away from (the south) coast."

The heat index — a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with air temperature — could range from the mid 80s in Montauk to the low 90s in Farmingdale, the weather service said.

There also is a chance that Thursday will start off with a little rain — the odds are 40% —and Suffolk, but not Nassau, might see strong or even severe isolated thunderstorms that afternoon and evening, said the weather service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook.

Highs in the mid-80s are predicted.

Look for sunshine and highs in the mid-80s for Friday to Sunday. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be much the same, but just a few degrees warmer, the weather service said.