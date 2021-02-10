Black ice may make roads dangerously slick for drivers Wednesday morning, warned the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook and special weather statement.

At least Wednesday should be sunny, and while the high temperature will reach freezing, the wind chill will make it feel like 10 to 20.

The on-again off-again pattern of a little snow and a possible wintry mix continues for much of the rest of the week.

Light snow is predicted for Wednesday night and likely will keep falling into noon or so on Thursday.

Friday could have scattered flurries ahead of an at least partly sunny Saturday.

Sunday might see rain and snow — the odds of precipitation are 40%.

Monday’s Washington’s Birthday holiday is predicted to be sunny, but there is a 40% chance of snow on Tuesday.

Before that, brooms, not shovels, may be all that is needed to clear away any snow on Wednesday night.

A system arising in the Great Plains "should produce light snow across the area late tonight into Thursday morning before tapering off by midday," the weather service said. "Although snowfall rates will be light, the powdery snow should stick based on the cold temperatures and overnight start."

The weather service predicted less than an inch of snow will fall.

Clouds on Thursday morning should slowly lift away. The daytime high is expected to reach 33 degrees.

Scattered flurries are possible Thursday night and it will be cold indeed. The low for the night is expected to be 18 degrees.

Flurries are also predicted for Friday. The daytime high will be 29 degrees.

A sunny Saturday should see temperatures hit freezing before snow and sleet may develop that night. Odds of precipitation are 50%.

"The pattern favors some kind of a precipitation event, but the details remain uncertain," the weather service said.

After a possibly wet Sunday, when a high of 36 degrees is forecast, Monday should offer fine weather with a high near 29 after a cold night.

Yet another snow storm may arrive Tuesday but the weather service said its clashing prediction systems are not offering clear guidance.

"There is a wide spread in the models," the weather service said.

Highs are expected to be in the low 30s Tuesday, the weather service said.