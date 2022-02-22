If this is February weather one can only imagine how howlin' mad March is going to be.

That, since March is the month that's supposed to come in like a lion — and because once again the National Weather Service said Long Islanders are in for roaring wind gusts Tuesday into Wednesday.

Last week those gusts were as strong as 60 to 65 mph in some areas.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory between 2 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, stating winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected.

Strong winds could knock down tree limbs, down power lines, scatter unsecured objects and turn them into projectiles in some cases, the weather service said.

Those winds could also make for hazardous road conditions for high-profile vehicles, including trucks and most SUVs, the weather service said.

Mariners should also take note: there's a gale warning in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday for all Long Island waters, including the Long Island Sound, South Shore bays and the Atlantic Ocean.

"Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions," the weather service said, adding: "Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions."

As if all this weren't misery enough, fog, mist and rain showers are in store for Tuesday, with what a weather service tweet called "a steadier slug of moisture" on the way later in the day.

A high of 54 degrees is expected, with rain picking up mostly before 11 p.m.

The remainder of the week doesn't look like much fun, either.

There's a chance of showers Wednesday, despite temperatures soaring into the low 60s. Those temperatures will drop back into the 30s on Thursday, when there is a chance for snow.

There's a "100% chance" of rain Friday, the weather service said. Highs should be in the low 40s.

On the bright side sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday. But, the high will hover right around freezing.

February is in its final week.

Got to make you wonder what March throws at us next.