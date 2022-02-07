Hazardous weather is forecast Monday morning, with mixed precipitation — mainly freezing rain along with ice accumulation — expected.

That's according to the National Weather Service, whose winter weather advisory covers northwest Suffolk and Nassau County through noon. The advisory runs through 9 a.m. for southwest and eastern Suffolk.

Monday's low temperature will be 32 degrees, rising to a high of 40, the weather service's forecast says.

The chance of rain Monday will continue overnight with an additional chance of snow.

The rest of the week, through Sunday, is expected to be sunny or at least partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.