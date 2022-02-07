TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Freezing rain, ice this morning

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Hazardous weather is forecast Monday morning, with mixed precipitation — mainly freezing rain along with ice accumulation — expected.

That's according to the National Weather Service, whose winter weather advisory covers northwest Suffolk and Nassau County through noon. The advisory runs through 9 a.m. for southwest and eastern Suffolk.

Monday's low temperature will be 32 degrees, rising to a high of 40, the weather service's forecast says.

The chance of rain Monday will continue overnight with an additional chance of snow.

The rest of the week, through Sunday, is expected to be sunny or at least partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

Julie Wesnofske, project manager at the Peconic Land
Nonprofit finally seals deal with $11.5M purchase of coveted Aquebogue property
Homes on Liberty Street in Uniondale, which has
Low taxes, new development attracting homebuyers to Uniondale
A union photo shows an empty box that
LIRR unions say it's taking too long to get COVID-19 test results back
A new CDC study shows the benefits of
CDC study: Those who wear N95, KN95 masks less likely to test positive for virus
Nassau police identified a man found Sunday in
Gunfire killed him, relatives want him home in El Salvador
Matthew Verderosa, 25, of Coram, is led out
Man with 33 warrants on store larceny charges arrested, cops say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?