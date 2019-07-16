In anticipation of the first heat wave of the summer, Nassau County officials on Tuesday opened four cooling centers and urged residents to take precautions as temperatures are expected to soar above 90 degrees, starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

“Summer, as we all know, on Long Island, can be brutal. If it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity. It’s usually both,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at a news conference Tuesday at Cantiague Park in Hicksville. “We are in for a double wallop of both this weekend.”

Tuesday’s high temperature will be near 88 degrees, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Wednesday may hit a high of 85 to 90 degrees.

Loading... Good Afternoon Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 88° Broken Clouds 87°/75° 87°/75° SEE FULL FORECAST

Starting Friday, the temperature starts to rise, Hoffman said. The highs for Friday through Sunday could reach the low 90s, but Hoffman said the predicted high humidity would make it feel close to 100 to 105 degrees during those three days.

The heat is expected to peak on Saturday when high temperature could reach 88 to 98 degrees, Hoffman said. Temperatures should start to cool by Monday or Tuesday.

The combination of heat and humidity can become unbearable and uncomfortable, but it can also be dangerous for children, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions, Curran said.

Curran and other officials asked residents to limit outdoor activities and to beat the heat by going to air-conditioned places, such as museums, malls or one of Nassau's more than 50 public libraries.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Check on neighbors who may be at risk and limit time outdoors and strenuous activity to ensure that you and your family remain safe and healthy during this stretch of extreme heat,” said Curran.

A heat wave occurs when the temperature reaches at least 90 degrees for three consecutive days, according to the National Weather Service.

Since officials started keeping records in 1984, Long Island’s longest heat wave lasted seven days, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University. That heat wave started on July 14, 2013 and ended on July 20, 2013.

A state parks official suggested Long Islanders head to the shore.

“We have the best beaches on Long Island. People should all be flocking to Robert Moses and Jones Beach and Sunken Meadow and further out” east, Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “It’s a perfect weekend to be relaxing on the beach and at the pool facilities we provide.”

"The Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor weather conditions closely and will keep cooling centers open as needed," said Christine Geed, a Nassau County spokeswoman.

The latest heat advisories and information are available at nassaucountyny.gov/oem. Residents can also call the 24-hour hotline at 516-573-0636.