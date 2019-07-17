It’s summer. It’s July.
That means it’s heat-wave time for Long Island, with the first of the season expected later this week.
Friday is forecast to see temperatures rise to the low 90s in many areas. Make that the mid-90s for Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. And, that’s all it takes for an official heat wave — three days in a row of 90 degrees or above.
That’s bare-bones temperatures only. When we look too at the amount of moisture in the air, meaning how humid it is, we end up with the heat index, which tells how hot and steamy it’s actually going to feel.
Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, was calling for heat indexes of 100 to 110 degrees for the weekend.
“Excessive heat and humidity are becoming increasingly likely on Saturday, and possibly again on Sunday with high temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to around 100 along with maximum heat index values between 105 and 110,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
"The peak of the heat” is expected for Saturday, said Carlie Buccola, weather service meteorologist. Still, on such humid days even heading to the beach and being by the water will bring “little relief.”
In anticipation, Nassau County officials on Tuesday opened four cooling centers and urged residents to take precautions as temperatures are expected to soar above 90 degrees starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.
The combination of heat and humidity can be not only unbearable and uncomfortable, it can be dangerous for children, seniors and those with chronic medical conditions, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at a news conference Tuesday at Cantiague Park in Hicksville.
Curran and other officials advised residents to limit outdoor activities and to beat the heat by going to air-conditioned places, such as museums, malls or one of Nassau's more than 50 public libraries.
A Suffolk County spokeswoman said Wednesday each town would decide when cooling centers open.
Nassau cooling centers
Four cooling centers in Nassau County will be open through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
• Mitchel Field Complex — 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 516-572-0400
• Wantagh Park Community Center — 1 King Rd., Wantagh, 516-571-7460
• Grant Park — 1625 Broadway, Hewlett, 516-571-7821
• Cantiague Park — 480 West John St., Hicksville, 516- 571-7058
The latest heat advisories and information are available at nassaucountyny.gov/oem. Residents can also call the 24-hour hotline at 516-573-0636.
Source: Nassau County Executive's Office
Heat safety tips
Stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible.
Cool down with repeated baths or showers.
Do not leave children or pets in a parked vehicle. Even in cool temperatures, cars can heat up very quickly.
Wear light-colored, loosefitting clothes. Use umbrellas and hats when you are out in the sun.
Avoid falling asleep in a hot room.
Eat light but nutritious food.
Caffeine and alcohol will dehydrate the body. So drink more water, sports drinks and juice — the body needs fluid to keep cool.
Any outdoor activities should be done in the morning or in the evening to avoid overheating.
Check on relatives and friends, especially the elderly.
Source: Newsday
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.