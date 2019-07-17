It’s summer. It’s July.

That means it’s heat-wave time for Long Island, with the first of the season expected later this week.

Friday is forecast to see temperatures rise to the low 90s in many areas. Make that the mid-90s for Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. And, that’s all it takes for an official heat wave — three days in a row of 90 degrees or above.

That’s bare-bones temperatures only. When we look too at the amount of moisture in the air, meaning how humid it is, we end up with the heat index, which tells how hot and steamy it’s actually going to feel.

Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, was calling for heat indexes of 100 to 110 degrees for the weekend.

“Excessive heat and humidity are becoming increasingly likely on Saturday, and possibly again on Sunday with high temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to around 100 along with maximum heat index values between 105 and 110,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook.

"The peak of the heat” is expected for Saturday, said Carlie Buccola, weather service meteorologist. Still, on such humid days even heading to the beach and being by the water will bring “little relief.”

In anticipation, Nassau County officials on Tuesday opened four cooling centers and urged residents to take precautions as temperatures are expected to soar above 90 degrees starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

The combination of heat and humidity can be not only unbearable and uncomfortable, it can be dangerous for children, seniors and those with chronic medical conditions, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at a news conference Tuesday at Cantiague Park in Hicksville.

Curran and other officials advised residents to limit outdoor activities and to beat the heat by going to air-conditioned places, such as museums, malls or one of Nassau's more than 50 public libraries.

A Suffolk County spokeswoman said Wednesday each town would decide when cooling centers open.