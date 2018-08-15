Looks like Long Island has for the moment exchanged periodically stormy weather for air that’s hotter, muggier and containing higher levels of ozone.

A heat advisory for Nassau County has been extended through 6 p.m. Friday, with both Thursday and Friday afternoon expected to feel like temperatures are in the mid- to upper 90s when humidity is factored in, the National Weather Service said.

Such extreme heat can lead to illness, even death, among those at risk — infants, the elderly, those with chronic health issues — with no means of staying cool, the weather service said. In addition, people working or otherwise exerting themselves outdoors are susceptible to heat stress.

An air quality alert has also been issued for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., meaning elevated levels of ozone that could especially impact young children and those with respiratory problems.

Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday, with temperatures reaching the low 90s and feeling warmer with the humidity, particularly in Nassau.

The heat continues Friday, and may feel even a bit muggier, the weather service said. That’s when chances of showers and thunderstorms re-enter the picture, with the potential increasing through the day and into the evening hours.