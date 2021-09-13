TODAY'S PAPER
Forecast: Chance for storms overnight but sun should return Tuesday

By Newsday Staff
There's a chance of thunderstorms on Long Island sometime after midnight Monday, forecasters said, although they are mostly likely for Nassau.

"A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe late tonight with possible damaging winds and large hail," the National Weather Service said Monday evening.

There is a similar chance for storms Wednesday evening but otherwise Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny during the day with highs around 80 degrees.

Thursday, Thursday night and Friday, are looking cloudy with a chance of showers, the weather service said.

But it will continue to be warm, close to 80 degrees those days.

The weather service says the rest of Sept. could turn out to be warmer than average.

"The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a fairly high probability of above normal temperatures into the end of the month," the weather service said.

