Forecast: Mostly sunny today before possible overnight thunderstorms

Expect mostly sunny skies Monday across Long Island, though the National Weather service said there could be thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday. The temperature will be in the mid-80s.

The weather service said that after a cooler, but also mostly sunny day, on Tuesday, when highs will reach only into the upper 70s, we could see thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon followed by rain showers most of the remainder of the week, before sunny skies return Saturday and Sunday.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for South Shore ocean waters, from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point, until about 11 a.m. Monday, the weather service said.