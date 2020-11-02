Chill temperatures. Howling winds.

Say hello to Monday. It’s going to be cold and windy, and the National Weather Service is warning that we can expect winds of 20-35 mph, gusts of 40-55 mph, and a host of scattered trees and downed power lines as a result. "Unsecured outdoor objects could be damaged," the weather service said, as well, in a statement issued Monday.

While isolated scattered snow showers are possible north and northwest of our area, the weather service said we’ll miss any snow.

However, a gale warning is in effect for all waters around Long Island — and a wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. through 7 a.m. Tuesday for the Sound and all South Shore inlets and bays. For ocean waters, the warning remains in effect through noon Tuesday, the weather service said.

As of 5:15 a.m., the temperature was hovering around 40 degrees with a high of 46 degrees expected.

The overnight low of about 36 degrees is expected Monday into Tuesday, with a slight chance of showers possible. Mostly clear, sunny skies, are likely the remainder of the week, with daytime temperates into the upper 50s possible by Wednesday and into the upper 60s possible by Friday, the weather service said. That weather should hold through the weekend.

The gale warning means that "mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions," the weather service said, adding: "Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter house, and / or secure the vessel for severe conditions." Ocean seas of 7-10 feet are expected.