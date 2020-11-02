TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Windy, with gusts up to 55 mph, and high temps in the mid 40s

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Chill temperatures. Howling winds.

Say hello to Monday. It’s going to be cold and windy, and the National Weather Service is warning that we can expect winds of 20-35 mph, gusts of 40-55 mph, and a host of scattered trees and downed power lines as a result. "Unsecured outdoor objects could be damaged," the weather service said, as well, in a statement issued Monday.

While isolated scattered snow showers are possible north and northwest of our area, the weather service said we’ll miss any snow.

However, a gale warning is in effect for all waters around Long Island — and a wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. through 7 a.m. Tuesday for the Sound and all South Shore inlets and bays. For ocean waters, the warning remains in effect through noon Tuesday, the weather service said.

As of 5:15 a.m., the temperature was hovering around 40 degrees with a high of 46 degrees expected.

The overnight low of about 36 degrees is expected Monday into Tuesday, with a slight chance of showers possible. Mostly clear, sunny skies, are likely the remainder of the week, with daytime temperates into the upper 50s possible by Wednesday and into the upper 60s possible by Friday, the weather service said. That weather should hold through the weekend.

The gale warning means that "mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions," the weather service said, adding: "Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter house, and / or secure the vessel for severe conditions." Ocean seas of 7-10 feet are expected.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

President Barack Obama won the popular vote in Janison: The raw vote totals will matter politically
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots What we're likely to know on Election Night
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in September, Cuomo, other leaders decry fed's COVID-19 vaccine plan
Regis Amos, left, and his wife Erika Amos, Crowds come out on LI for last day of early voting
Firefighters on the scene Sunday morning in Meadowmere Officials: Explosion injures 3, destroys homes
Visitors on Saturday take pictures along the waterfront North Hempstead Town wants Sunset Park to stay public
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search