Long Island Rail Road travelers are facing a host of delays and cancellations Monday morning because of signal and equipment problems from the weekend winter storm.

More than 50 announcements of delays and cancellations were posted from midnight to about 7:30 a.m. on the LIRR's Twitter page.

Five branches of the LIRR — Babylon, Far Rockaway, Long Beach, Montauk, and West Hempstead — were running 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule, the railroad tweeted at 6:30 a.m.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the railroad said both the Montauk and Babylon branches were running behind schedule "due to weather-related issues."

Service on the LIRR between Penn Station and Jamaica had been suspended in both directions Monday morning because of Amtrak switch trouble but trains are running again, the railroad tweeted at about 8:50 a.m.

"Expect 30-45 minute residual delays on trains to and from Penn Station," the tweet said. "LIRR tickets continued to be cross honored on the subway at Atlantic Terminal."

Amtrak tweeted about several delays, with one regional train from Penn Station to Washington, D.C. running about 50 minutes behind Monday morning, and an Acela heading to Boston delayed by about 20 minutes in Philadelphia.

The LIRR had no immediate comment on when the delays might be cleared — or whether the evening commute would also be affected.

Nassau and Suffolk police reported no major crashes overnight.

In Brookhaven, "roads are clear" with no closures or delayed openings, said spokesman Kevin Bonner in an email.

Measures taken to ease the pain of commuters included an offer of free parking at the Ronkonkoma, Central Islip, Brentwood and Deer Park stations, according to the railroad.

"In addition to the free parking at Ronkonkoma, we will waive the parking fee at the Ronkonkoma garage on Monday. We apologize for the inconvenience," the LIRR tweeted.

At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Port Jefferson customers whose trips began east of Huntington were asked to instead ride the Ronkonkoma Branch.

"Due to a weather-related yard derailment & resulting track damage, some Pt Jeff trains will not be accessible for AM rush," the railroad said.

The weekend storm dumped the second-highest daily snowfall amount on record for Long Island, the National Weather Service said Sunday. A 2016 storm day beat it by 0.2 inches.

The LIRR closed down Saturday because of heavy snow and gradually opened again Sunday.

With cleanup still underway, several Long Island school districts decided to cancel classes Monday. Others planned two-hour delays.