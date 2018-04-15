After a pair of springlike days, Long Island can expect a winterlike Sunday with unseasonably cold temperatures, strong winds, light rain possible during the day turning heavy after dark and highs reaching only about 40 degrees, forecasters said.

“We had a wonderful two days and today [Sunday] not so much,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery. Early morning temperatures will be in the 40s, Avery said, with winds east northeast at 20 to 30 mph at times during the day making the temperature feel like the 20s in some locations.

An easterly wind flow is bringing in the cold air and is also making it unstable, Avery said.

Expect Merrick and Plainview to be among the communities with a high of 42 while Smithtown and Ronkonkoma will hit 41, East Hampton and Cutchogue, 40, and Manorville, 30.

The chance of rain is 60 percent during the day on Sunday and 100 percent at night when there could be rainfall of up to 2 inches, east northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with thunder possible and a low of 37.

Sunday night’s rain will continue into Monday when the winds will be southeast at 24 mph though the highs will be warmer — about 56 — and the lows about 40.

Avery said the Sunday night and Monday rain will make for a rough commute with all the wet weather bringing the possibility of road and coastal flooding at high tide.

Monday’s going to be “a very washout morning,” Avery said, so he suggested morning commuters allow for extra time.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said that by the time all the rain falls between Sunday and Monday there could be a total of 3 inches.

Avery said it’s better for Tuesday and Wednesday but “temperatures will still be well below normal.”

Engle said the normal average high is 58 and the normal low 41.

Tuesday will bring the sun back, but it will be mixed with clouds and the highs in the low 50s. Tuesday night will be chilly and mostly clear with lows near 40.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday when the highs will warm up to between 55 and 60. There’s a chance of a shower possible at night when lows will be in the 40s.

On Thursday look for a cloudy and rainy day with an 80-percent chance of rain. Highs are forecast near 50 and lows near 39.

Another sun and clouds mix opens the weekend on Friday along with highs near 55 and lows overnight near 40.