Sunglasses likely will be needed until Wednesday, which brings the first real chance of rain.

Sunny skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday, though the Islip-based National Weather Service predicted a few Saturday afternoon showers or thunderstorms north and west of New York City.

"A gradual warming trend with increasing humidity is forecast into early this week, with high temperatures a few degrees above normal," the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 75° Few Clouds 79°/70° 79°/70° SEE FULL FORECAST

Saturday's high should be about 83 degrees, Sunday's 87, the forecasters said.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday should raise the thermometer to 89 degrees. Tuesday's high should be one degree warmer.

Despite a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, the high should reach 85 degrees.

Thursday looks much the same, but Friday should see a return to mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees, the weather service said.