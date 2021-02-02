Blowing snow and icy rain today as LIers dig out from blizzard-like nor'easter

The storm's almost over, but driving isn't a good idea unless you must.

The nor'easter's last throes are forecast to bring blowing snow and icy rain, on top of Monday's wallop of a foot or more of snow on parts of Long Island.

With Tuesday's new snow accumulation forecast to be an inch or less, the Long Island Rail Road resumed service at 4 a.m. Tuesday on a weekend schedule, after being suspended Monday due to the weather.

Hundreds of schools are closed on the Island, and state vaccination sites, including at SUNY Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct Racetrack and the Javits Center, are closed Tuesday, with Feb. 2 appointments to be rescheduled.

The forecast calls for rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow showers, according to a predawn forecast by the National Weather Service. The daytime temperature will be around 37 degrees, but the wind chill will be between 25 and 30.

At night, the forecast predicts a 50% chance of snow showers, with a low around 26 degrees, and wind chill between 15 and 20. Before the storm finally moves south and east of Long Island later Tuesday, the region could see a total of up to 20 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

A coastal flood watch for southwestern Suffolk and southern Nassau is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

On Long Island, Bellerose recorded the most snow Monday in Nassau County, with 16.6 inches, and in Suffolk County, Smithtown had the most, with 14.6 inches, according to totals released by the weather service.

East Hampton, meanwhile, reported 7.2 inches, according to the weather service.

The storm, which dumped about 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour over most of the region, remained parked over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Jersey, swirling in place, Joe Pollina, a weather service meteorologist, said late Monday.

"This is the most snowfall we’ve seen in one storm in probably a few years," Pollina said.

There were 16 active outages affecting 307 customers as of 6:51 a.m., according to the PSEG Long Island website.

PSEG said it had restored more than 11,600 outages Monday, after strong winds across Long Island had severe effects on the utility's electric system in Suffolk, where most of the outages Monday were centered.

"What we were watching was Nassau got the higher snow totals, but peak wind gusts were expected to be higher in Suffolk," said PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin.

Many of the earlier outages were in East Hampton, Southampton and Southold. By Tuesday morning, the bulk of the outages remained in Suffolk, but closer to the Nassau border, according to the utility's website.

Some 1,300 power-line workers and tree trimmers worked on restoring power throughout Monday, Chauvin said, though high winds did limit their ability to go up in bucket trucks.

At least 113 scheduled flights at JFK Airport Tuesday have been canceled, according to an overnight tweet on its official Twitter page. LaGuardia Airport also tweeted overnight but only said that flight cancellations and delays are anticipated Tuesday. MacArthur Airport advised travelers to check with their airlines for updated information on possible cancellations.

Some Long Island schools are expected to return to remote learning Tuesday after schools were closed Monday for in-person instruction. Find a full list of school closings here.

Lorna Lewis, superintendent of Malverne schools and a longtime regional and state educational leader, said districts closing due to inclement weather typically make up for lost instruction later by drawing on "snow days" built into their calendars.

Public school buildings are closed again Tuesday in New York City, though virtual schooling continues, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. A 24-hour state of emergency he declared Monday that prohibited traffic, except for essential workers, on all roadways, ended at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Subway service, partially suspended Monday, resumed at 5 a.m. Tuesday, which is the regular opening time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Port Jefferson ferry service will resume at noon Tuesday, according to its website, after canceling all departures Monday. The Orient Point ferry, which also canceled all departures Monday, had not posted an updated service plan for on its website by early Tuesday.

The inclement weather sidelined one Long Island groundhog from the public Tuesday, while a second critter will continue his annual tradition of predicting winter’s duration.

Malverne Mel will be ready to deliver his meteorical prognostication for the next six weeks at 8 a.m. Tuesday on Church Street in Malverne, said village Mayor Keith Corbett.

Corbett said the event, which is not open to the public, can be viewed on Malverne TV, the village's public access channel.

"His accuracy, believe it or not, is 78.7%," Corbett said of Mel’s forecasting. "It’s a great event and we believe he is better than Punxsutawney Phil."

For Holtsville Hal, the hamlet's weather-predicting ground hog, the news was not so good. He'll be shielded from the public on his big day. The toothy rodent's forecast of a late winter or early spring won’t be seen by the public, according to an announcement on Brookhaven Town’s website.

The storm dumped about 2 to 3 inches per hour over most of Long Island on Monday, with the band moving to the northwest, taxing snowplow drivers' efforts to clear roads and expressways even with many heeding advice to stay home.

In Port Washington, it was "all hands on deck," according to Brian Waterson, maintenance supervisor at the Town of North Hempstead's Department of Public Works.

"We are worried about fatigue," Waterson said of his crew. "Drivers are going to be behind the wheel for long periods of time."

In Oyster Bay, a man swerving in and out of traffic lanes on Route 106 in a Dodge Ram with a plow attached, was pulled over by Nassau police officers after he narrowly missed hitting another vehicle. The driver, Deyvi Castillo-Chavarria, 30, of Oyster Bay, was charged with driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic offenses, police said.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Nassau police received 132 calls reporting automobile crashes, a spokesman said. As of 4 p.m., Suffolk police had received 96 reports of crashes, none resulting in serious injuries, according to a department spokesman.

The storm left most of Long Island's downtowns a virtual ghost town Monday with similar prospects Tuesday.

In Babylon Town, storm cleanup is expected to run into Friday, according to a Facebook post by town Supervisor Rich Schaffer.

In Islip Town, Supervisor Angie Carpenter said the town, including Fire Island had been spared any major flooding.

George Gorman, Long Island’s regional director of the state park system, said there was moderate erosion at several local beaches Monday — at Robert Moses, field 5; at much of Gilgo, particularly on the west — as well as flooding at Jones Beach and in the Montauk area.

