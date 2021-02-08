Long Islanders face icy roads today ahead of more snow

Roadways could be icy and snow-packed during Monday's morning rush-hour commute, unless plowed down to blacktop — the aftermath of below-freezing temperatures following the region's second snowstorm in less than a week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's storm came with light winds and a rapid pace and it fell short of the nor'easter that paralyzed the region last week.

Driving could be perilous on certain roads, particularly secondary and tertiary routes, depending on how plowing was done in each jurisdiction, according to weather service meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki.

The Long Island Rail Road is running normally, without delays, Marisa Baldeo, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said at 6:15 a.m.

For about nine hours Sunday, the storm roared through Long Island, leaving up to nine inches behind on top of the remnants of last week's system. The storm had left the island Sunday and headed north and east, said National Weather Service meteorologist James Tomasini.

But snow may return Tuesday and Thursday, though the amounts are expected to be far lower than what Long Islanders have seen over the past seven days.

Forecasters expect to see some snowflakes Tuesday morning with a mixture of snow, sleet and rain likely to follow.

In the next seven days, weather service meteorologist Jim Connolly says, there could be more wintry weather. Tuesday could bring about an inch more of snow, Ciemnecki said Mondah morning.

Unlike the three-day storm that blanketed the region with snow last week, Sunday's system was quick-moving with light, powdery snow that didn't stop the LIRR from operating and kept plow drivers busy but not overwhelmed.

The weather service reported 8.4 inches of snow in Syosset and 9 inches in Melville.

The snowfall wound down rapidly from west to east, with the weather service canceling the winter storm warning for New York City and points west as early as of 4 p.m. The winter storm warning for Suffolk, originally set for 9 p.m., was canceled as of 7 p.m.

Winds were also far calmer than the gusts of the near-blizzard conditions from the nor'easter that dumped more than 18 inches of snow in some places of the Island last week.

PSEG Long Island was staffed up Sunday in case the weather turned, but spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin said the utility wasn't expecting a large number of outages from the snowstorm. As of 5:40 a.m., the utility's website showed no customers without power.

Strong winds were the primary culprit in the more than 21,000 outages experienced by last week’s snowstorm, as winds knocked down branches, or pushed them into wires.

New York State said it would reschedule coronavirus vaccine appointments made for Sunday at Stony Brook University and Jones Beach, and Nassau County said it would reschedule Yes We Can Community Center and Nassau Community College appointments. There were similar cancellations during last week’s storm.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said local roads were pretreated with salt and sand Saturday night and 400 pieces of equipment are currently out on the streets.

"If the last storm was a marathon," he said, "this one is a sprint, but we will get a lot of snow."

Kevin Orelli, Huntington superintendent of highways, said midday Sunday that roads were pretreated overnight, and that back streets are starting to become difficult to navigate, especially those with hills.

How about for Monday’s rush hour?

"If the snow stops by five, that should be a piece of cake," he said.

Brookhaven Town highway superintendent Daniel Losquadro said Sunday’s storm is "totally different" from last week’s, which had more snow accumulation than plows could pick up at once. Sunday’s lower accumulation will help plows clear roads "curb to curb" more quickly.

The storm comes two days after the Brookhaven team finally went home at a regular hour for the first time on Friday. Highway crews had worked 70 hours last week, and Losquadro said he has brought in 10 more pieces of equipment and has looked for new contractor crews to help.

Losquadro said his kids are hoping for a school delay Monday but he expects to have all the roads cleared in time for the morning commute.

