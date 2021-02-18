NewsWeather Feb. 18 updates on the winter storm hitting Long Island A man shovels snow in front of the Orient Country Store in Orient on Thursday. Credit: Randee Daddona By Newsday Staff February 18, 2021 5:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email What's happening: A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday. Here's a list of Long Island school closings. Shoveling snow? Here are some tips to do so safely. Compare the snowfall of winters past. Latest updates By Newsday Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter