A powerful coastal storm is set to clobber Long Island and much of the state, beginning Wednesday evening, with more than a foot of snow in some areas and wind gusts of up to 50 mph that could close schools, cause power outages and make driving nearly impossible.

The storm will begin late Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning, at times dropping snow at a rate of one to two inches an hour, with visibility of a quarter-mile or less, according to the National Weather Service.

By the time the storm clears out, Nassau County and western Suffolk could see up to 13 inches of snow with parts of eastern Suffolk County receiving at least 7-9 inches, the weather service said in an advisory Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts could hit 40-50 mph — possibly knocking down tree limbs and causing power outages — and near blizzard conditions may arise.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said.

One uncertainty, the forecasters said, is determining whether the snow will mix with sleet or rain, a possibility most pronounced for the North Forks, which could lead to lower snow totals on Suffolk's East End.

But the storm may not force some students to miss school.

According to a memo from the New York State Department of Education, the state established a one-year snow day pilot program to enable school districts to provide remote learning on what would otherwise be a day of school closure due to an emergency.

The pilot is in effect for the 2020-21 school year and will then be reviewed by the state education department to see if it should continue.

State education department officials said they do not track which districts are participating in the program and that it is up to the district.

The memo said the pilot was proposed "as part of the [education] department’s ongoing efforts to provide districts with flexibility in meeting local needs during the [coronavirus] pandemic."

On Tuesday, it was the calm before the storm, with the forecast calling for dry skies and a daytime high of 38 degrees.

"Skies will become progressively cloudier through the night as high cirrus eventually overtake the area," the weather service said, adding overnight lows could fall into the teens and low 20s. Cirrus clouds are made up of ice crystals and may look like white bands.

"Given the strong arctic high to the north with surface and low level temperatures at or below freezing, most of the area should see an all snow event. The last several runs of the NAM (computer model) put this somewhat into doubt," the experts said.

And don’t look for the white stuff to melt away anytime soon: Temperatures should stay below 40 for the rest of the week, though no more precipitation is expected and skies will vary from sun to clouds, advised the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

Increasing winds blowing from the northeast on Wednesday evening through Thursday — 25 to 35 mph inland and 40 to 50 mph along the coast — may nearly qualify the storm as a blizzard.

The weather service defines a blizzard as having sustained gusts of 35 mph and "considerable snow" that lowers visibility to a quarter of a mile or less.

Coastal flooding and significant beach and dune erosion is also possible Wednesday evening for the Long Island Sound shoreline and the Twin Forks, the weather service said.

With Joie Tyrell