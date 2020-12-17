The icy mix of sleet and snow that thwacked the region is forecast to continue through Thursday morning’s commute, though forecasters say the worst is over for Long Island.

"The intensity of the precipitation is expected to vary over the next few hours, but it appears New York City and Long Island will not see much more in the way of heavy snow," the National Weather Service said Thursday morning.

Still, a winter storm warning remains in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday, foretelling of a frigid and potentially dangerous commute Thursday.

Coastal flood advisories and warnings are also in effect on the Island through 2 p.m.

The storm dumped close to a half a foot of snow at Long Island MacArthur Airport by 2 a.m. Thursday and is forecast to leave another 1 to 3 inches in some areas by 10 a.m., according to the weather service.

The high temperature is forecast to be 30 degrees, but with wind gusts of up to 26 mph, it will feel more like between 15 and 20.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Precipitation comes to an end early this afternoon with drier weather working in from the west as high pressure starts to build over the area," the weather service said.

The Island’s 124 public school districts, some already all-remote due to the coronavirus pandemic, are taking varied approaches to the storm. Several, including Cold Spring Harbor, East Meadow, Elwood, Massapequa, Mineola, Oyster Bay-East Norwich and South Country, decided to make Thursday a "traditional snow day," while others, such as Huntington and Riverhead, will move all classes to remote learning.

Dan Eichhorn, PSEG Long Island’s president and chief operating officer, had told LIPA and its trustees that the utility expects the storm to lead to 20,000 to 50,000 outages.

As of 6:06 a.m. Thursday, the utility was reporting 2,228 customers without power.

PSEG Long Island crews were continuing efforts to restore power in several communities.

The Long Island Rail Road tweeted shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday morning that it was experiencing systemwide delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes due to weather-related switch trouble.

"Personnel are on scene working to resolve these switch issues. We will keep you updated," the railroad said.

While the county police do not get all reports of accidents, it initially appeared Thursday morning that Nassau escaped some of the havoc the snowstorm wrought in other areas, with numerous car crashes reported as the snowstorm blew up the Eastern Seaboard.

"Through our office, we had no calls of major accidents or anything like that," a Nassau police spokesman said by telephone. Similarly, no flooding reports were received.

Suffolk police also reported few crashes on roadways overnight.

By 3 a.m. Thursday, the snowing had mostly stopped but not the hefty gusts and slippery conditions.

High winds prompted officials to shut the upper levels of the Verrazano Bridge shortly before dawn on Thursday, the NYPD said.

Passengers at the region’s major airports — Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty — should expect delays or cancellations.

Express service on the New York City subways was suspended indefinitely, the MTA tweeted Thursday morning.

"Until we can move the trains we stored on express tracks, all lines will run local-only service," the MTA said.

As of about 2 a.m. Orient had the most snow with 6.5 inches. Stony Brook recorded 4.8 inches, and Hampton Bays had the least, 2 inches, according to the weather service.

With Joan Gralla