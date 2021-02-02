This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Jesse Coburn, John Valenti, Alfonso A. Castillo, Dandan Zou, Keldy Ortiz, Carl MacGowan, John Asbury, Deborah Morris and Robert Brodsky. It was written by Chayes.

Light snow showers were falling Tuesday, the remnants of a major nor'easter that dumped more than a foot of snow in parts and left Long Islanders with a giant cleanup.

With Tuesday's new snow accumulation forecast to be an inch or less, the Long Island Rail Road resumed service at 4 a.m. on a weekend schedule, after being suspended Monday due to the weather.

The public bus systems in Nassau and Suffolk counties were also running Tuesday morning, though with some detours and changes due to poor road conditions.

Long Island’s major roads appeared cleared of snow but slick Tuesday morning, with traffic moving briskly and crashes still littering the region.

In a news release, the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the lifting of a ban imposed Monday on commercial vehicles, empty trailers and tandem trailers on state highways.

Hundreds of schools were closed on the Island, and state vaccination sites, including at SUNY Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct Racetrack and the Javits Center, were closed Tuesday, with Feb. 2 appointments to be rescheduled.

The vaccination sites will reopen on Wednesday, Cuomo said in an interview with 1010 WINS on Tuesday morning. Anyone who made an appointment at one of the state sites is to be contacted to set up new appointments, he said. He said he wasn’t sure how other vaccination sites shuttered due to the storm would contact people to reschedule.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo said "it was ugly out there," but those clearing snow had done a good job. And Pat Foye, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, cautioned that another storm is heading to the region at the end of the week.

Said Cuomo: "Another storm. What a surprise. Whoda guessed?"

The daytime temperature Tuesday will be around 37 degrees, but the wind chill will be between 25 and 30.

At night, the forecast predicts a 50% chance of snow showers, with a low around 26 degrees, and wind chill between 15 and 20. Before the storm finally moves south and east of Long Island later Tuesday, the region could see a total of up to 20 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

The snow might start to melt beginning Wednesday, as temperatures get progressively warmer through Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wunsch said.

Supervisor Don Clavin said the lingering storm was daunting, but workers are looking to get the upper hand now that most of the snow has stopped.

"There were several white out conditions that it didn’t matter if they weren’t plowing because snow was accumulating behind them," Clavin said.

The concern has now turned to coastal flooding, where high tide is approaching the South Shore communities of Oceanside, East Rockaway and Lido Beach.

Babylon Town spokesman Dan Schaefer said cleanup in town is anticipated to last through Wednesday and possibly the end of the week "as this was a major storm with accumulation that we have not seen in a few years."

"We saw moderate flooding in our low-lying areas as a result of the latest high tide and snow and ice buildup blocking storm drains," he said. "We are expecting this to recede as the day goes on."

In the American Venice neighborhood in Lindenhurst, Michele Libertella stood at her front door on East Seacrest Avenue watching water pass by her home.

"It’s bad down here," said Libertella, estimating that a foot of water is in front of her house. "My house is elevated but I’m stuck here until later on when this tide goes down."

Huntington officials are asking for patience of residents if they call the highway department and no one answers.

"The phones just keep ringing," Highway Superintendent Kevin Orelli said. "We do have people answering the phones, we’re just getting overwhelmed with calls."

He said he lost about 40 vehicles on Monday from breakdowns and private contractors who could not stay, likely because of exhaustion.

"It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s going to be what we can accomplish. We’re doing everything we can to get as much done as we can," Orelli said.

Although the snow and wind have stopped, highway crews said they face a new challenge as homeowners are throwing snow onto the road as they try to dig out their cars and clear snow off their driveways.

"So we have to go back and push the snow back to the curb," said North Hempstead Town highway maintenance supervisor Brian Waterson, advising residents to shovel snow onto their lawn instead. "It’s like a never-ending battle. We push it back. They shovel it out."

Town of Babylon's supervisor, Rich Schaffer, said the combination of snow and ice as a result of Monday's storm, coupled with high tides around 9:30 p.m., caused "moderate street flooding" in shoreline areas of the town, including Venetian Shores and American Venice in Lindenhurst.

"The problem," Schaffer said, "is obviously flooding plus snow and ice [resulted in] drains being clogged quicker … We're not only plowing [Tuesday], but we're also clearing drains."

He said the issue was contained to "street flooding" and said there were no reports of flooding affecting houses or businesses.

Schaffer said he hoped the situation would be resolved as soon as drains could be cleared.

On Long Island, Hicksville recorded the most snow in Nassau County, with 17.6 inches, and in Suffolk County, East Northport had the most, with 18.1 inches, according to totals released by the weather service Tuesday morning.

Sag Harbor, meanwhile, reported 7.2 inches, according to the weather service.

The storm, which dumped about 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour over most of the region, remained parked over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Jersey, swirling in place, Joe Pollina, a weather service meteorologist, said late Monday.

"This is the most snowfall we’ve seen in one storm in probably a few years," Pollina said.

There were 40 active outages affecting 126 customers as of 11:36 a.m., according to the PSEG Long Island website.

The utility said in a release that as of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, it had restored service to 99% — more than 20,900 — of its customers affected by the storm.

Strong winds across Long Island had severe effects on the utility's electric system in Suffolk, where most of the outages Monday were centered.

"What we were watching was Nassau got the higher snow totals, but peak wind gusts were expected to be higher in Suffolk," said PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin.

Some 1,300 power-line workers and tree trimmers worked on restoring power throughout Monday, Chauvin said, though high winds did limit their ability to go up in bucket trucks.

In a release Tuesday morning, the utility said more than 1,400 line workers, tree trimmers, surveyors and other personnel have been deployed for the restoration effort. Approximately 550 additional line, tree and support personnel from out-of-state have also been secured to assist with the effort, the utility said.

Air travel has resumed at the region's airports, though 45% of flights had been canceled, said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs the region's main airports.

Port Jefferson and Cross Sound Ferry service were also set to resume Tuesday.

Some Long Island schools were expected to return to remote learning Tuesday after schools were closed Monday for in-person instruction. Find a full list of school closings here.

The main campus of Stony Brook University, as well as the Stony Brook Southampton and Stony Brook Manhattan campuses were closed on Tuesday, the university announced in an official website posting.

In New York City, public school buildings are to reopen Wednesday after being closed Monday and Tuesday due to the snow, though virtual schooling continued, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. A 24-hour state of emergency he declared Monday that prohibited traffic, except for essential workers, on all roadways, ended at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A total of 17.2 inches of snow fell in Central Park on Monday, one of the largest storms to slam the region in years, de Blasio said, speaking at his daily news conference Tuesday.

Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson said his team will be plowing all residential streets again Tuesday "to get blacktop roads" across the city.

The department’s emergency snow laborers, he said, will also be shoveling sidewalks and clearing catch basins.

"This was a major snow event. A lot of snow citywide," Grayson said. "We at the department realize there is a lot of work still to be done … We have not taken our foot off the gas. And we are continuing to do that today and all throughout the evening."

Subway service, partially suspended Monday, resumed at 5 a.m. Tuesday, which is the regular opening time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The inclement weather sidelined one Long Island groundhog from the public Tuesday, while a second critter continued his annual tradition of predicting winter’s duration.

George Gorman, Long Island’s regional director of the state park system, said there was moderate erosion at several local beaches Monday — at Robert Moses, field 5; at much of Gilgo, particularly on the west — as well as flooding at Jones Beach and in the Montauk area.