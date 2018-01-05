The day after a powerful coastal storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas, Long Islanders woke up Friday to wind chills below zero — not exactly ideal conditions for digging out.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., warning of wind chills as low as 20 below. Under such conditions frostbite can occur in as little as a half-hour, according to the National Weather Service.

At least morning commuters were finding many of the main roads plowed down to the black top.

“The plow operators did an outstanding job,” in the overnight hours, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told News 12 Long Island Friday morning. “The major roads look good. A lot of work needs to be done on the side streets. We are going to be hitting it hard with sand and salt all day today.”

Even with predictions that Long Island’s first winter storm of the new year would bring with it blizzard conditions, the nor’easter that arrived in the predawn hours Thursday exceeded those expectations.

Gusts of at least 50 mph lashed Suffolk and Nassau. Wind-whipped snow piled into heaping drifts and spurred dangerous white-out conditions. The sheer size of the storm made the job of work crews already well-versed in handling winter weather that much harder as they battled the elements to get roads safely navigable.

News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said generally 10 to 15 inches of snow fell on Long Island.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau and Suffolk police reported dozens of accidents and stranded motorists, some of whom slid off roads and got stuck in snow piles. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and local officials declared a state of emergency, area airports ground to a halt, and the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering.

Police in Suffolk, which got the brunt of the storm, commandeered repurposed military vehicles, including Humvees, to pull stranded motorists to safety, and called in gang units and plainclothes officers to precincts for extra coverage. Marine Unit officers — schooled in patrolling area waterways, kept watch over the Sunrise Highway and the Long Island Expressway.

Across Long Island, public and private schools, as well as many universities and colleges, were closed Thursday. Many schools are closed again Friday.

As Long Islanders started digging out of the snow, they braced for a weekend of the lowest temperatures and wind chills since last January.

The sun is expected to make a return Friday but it won’t bring any much-needed warmth.

Forecasters said to expect areas of blowing snow with a temperature hovering around 11 degrees. With a west wind blowing in the 20 mph range and gusting as high as the low 40s, wind chills should typically range from -5 to -10 degrees, forecasters said.

Conditions get even worse Saturday: The weather service predicted wind chills down to minus 10 to minus 15 degrees. The high Saturday is expected to be around 12 degrees.

“The weather will get colder, which will compound the situation,” Cuomo said. He noted that snow-removal chemicals such as salt and calcium chloride may not be effective when temperatures dip into the single digits or hover at 10 to 12 degrees.