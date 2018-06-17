Long Islanders will enjoy a sunny and hot Sunday with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

There will be no clouds and Sunday should mark the start of a week of good weather, said Carlie Buccola, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Sunday highs are expected to be in the mid- to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s, weather officials said.

Monday will be more of the same except lows will be in the lower 70s.

In the week ahead, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain Monday night going into Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool down Wednesday into the 70s, Buccola said.

“It will be a really nice week, relatively speaking,” Buccola said.

Thursday and Friday should be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s, forecasters said.

Buccola said the weather has been warm for this time of year.

“It’s surprising because the average temps for this time of year in Islip is 77 degrees. I know people expect it to be hot in June,” she said.