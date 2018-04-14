Spring offers a teasing taste of nice weather and then recedes this weekend, with Saturday being the best day to head outside. But get out there early, forecasters say.

“A weekend tale of two days — a spring Saturday and a raw, cool Sunday,” said meteorologist Bruce Avery of News 12 Long Island.

Saturday will start out mild, with temperatures reaching well into the 60s, said meteorologist Melissa DiSpigna of the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

The farther west you are on Long Island, the better weather you’ll see Saturday. Out west, the temperatures could reach into the low 70s, but they dip as low as 55 as you move east, Avery said.

A cold front swoops in by midafternoon, dragging down temperatures to the 40s overnight.

Sunday looks even worse. Cold and damp weather is expected throughout the day, with the temperatures reaching a high of only about 45, DiSpigna said. Sunday night will be breezy, as well.

By this time in the year, temperatures are usually close to 60, she added. But Long Island remains in a cold pattern.

Monday offers little in the way of relief, with heavy rains expected for much of the day.

“The day is not going to be pleasant,” DiSpigna said.

Looking ahead, temperatures in the middle of the week are expected to hover in the mid-50s, with lows at night dipping to near 40, Avery said.