Long Islanders might want to get out and about on Saturday before a storm predicted for Sunday moves in, bringing with it torrential downpours, high winds and flash flooding.

Saturday will be “a nice dry day” with sunshine for much of the day followed by increasing clouds, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer. “Showers will be developing a little after midnight,” he added, but the highs on most of the Island on Saturday will be around 68 and the low 58.

The normal high at Islip is 59 and the normal low 42.

“We’re going to be a lot warmer than that — that’s due to a southerly flow out ahead of a storm system approaching from the west,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist in the Upton bureau of the National Weather Service.

Hammer said that some of the warmest spots on the Island on Saturday will be Northport, Babylon, Westbury and Sag Harbor, where he said it will reach 68; the highs in Coram will be 67 and 66 in both New Suffolk and Merrick.

The UV Index will be a moderate 3.

“Showers will be developing a little after midnight,” Hammer said, and a flash flood watch was in effect for Sunday afternoon through tomorrow night and into early Monday morning. A high wind watch had also been issued for Sunday in Suffolk County, where Hammer said winds are expected to gust between 50 and 60 mph with sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph.

Hammer predicted “torrential downpours on Sunday through Sunday evening” and attributed the unsettled weather to tropical moisture down toward the south and a cold front back toward the west.

“The front will link up with the area of tropical moisture to the south and provide us with some really torrential downpours throughout the day on Sunday into Sunday night,” Hammer added.

Hammer said there could be 2 to 4 inches of rain or higher with “tropical rain bands that will be piling into the Island.”

Sunday’s high will be 69 and the low 53.

On Monday, conditions improve, Hammer said, with some early rain followed by a comeback of sunshine in the afternoon. The high will be 59 degrees and the overnight low will be 46 degrees.