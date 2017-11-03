Friday should be partly sunny on Long Island, after morning fog burns off, forecasters said.

Showers might move in later in the day, likely between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. News 12 meteorologist Matt Hammer said.

“Watch out for some locally dense fog this morning,” Hammer said, with visibility down to one-half mile in some places.

The daytime high temperature Friday will be in the low 70s, but it will be cooler this weekend, with the high daytime temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but showers moving in Sunday morning, and the workweek resumes Monday with more showers in the forecast, the weather service said.