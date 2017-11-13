Light rain is likely Monday on a cool and otherwise cloudy day, forecasters said.

The high temperature will be in the mid 40s and northeast winds will be light, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is expected around midmorning and into the midafternoon, according to the weather service.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s and light north winds, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and Friday will be mostly sunny, the weather service said. There could be a shower late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Daytime highs for the week should be in the upper 40s to mid 50s and nighttime lows in the mid 30s to low 40s, the weather service said.

“Temperatures most of the week will be cooler than normal,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

He said the normal average high is 54 degrees, and the normal average low is 38 degrees.