Long Islanders will still have to hold onto their hats Monday, as gusty winds are expected to continue, at least through the afternoon, forecasters say.

Look for breezy conditions with gusts up to around 30 mph, said Joe Pollina, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

That office reported its first snow of the season at 2:40 a.m. Monday, a brief period of “a mixture of dendrites, snow pellets, and grauple,” as described in a tweet, with grauple often mistaken for hail, Pollina said.

The first snowfall of the season at the office! A mixture of dendrites, snow pellets, and graupel. pic.twitter.com/HxBGkA4UiO — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 20, 2017

Monday also features mostly sunny skies and temperatures heading up to the mid 40s, with winds making that feel a few degrees cooler, Pollina said. The normal high for the day is 52 degrees, with 36 the normal low.

Tuesday is looking to bring more breezy conditions, sunny skies and highs of around 58 degrees.

The chance of precipitation enters the picture Wednesday — about a 70 percent chance for the early morning hours, lessening to 60 percent into the early afternoon. Rain was forecast to be light and steady, expected to amount to less than half an inch, Pollina said. Look for highs in the low 50s.

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, is expected to be mostly sunny, warming up only to the low 40s.