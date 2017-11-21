TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny, breezy, high temps in high 50s

By Patricia Kitchen  patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Long Islanders who chose Tuesday for their Thanksgiving travel will get to cruise the highways or barrel down the runway under sunny skies, forecasters say.

Also bringing breezy conditions, Tuesday is expected to see temperatures heading up to the high 50s, with 51 considered normal for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Then, “wet weather will impact early travel on Wednesday,” said Rich Hoffman, news 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Those who opted for Wednesday departures can expect to face chances of rain early in the morning, with precipitation forecast to clear out by around noon, giving way to cloudy, then sunny skies on Long Island, the weather service said. Temperatures were expected to rise to around the mid 50s.

At that point, just as we reach Thanksgiving Day, cooler temperatures arrive, with Thursday forecast to deliver sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

“Sun and clouds. Cold. Breezy at times,” is how Hoffman puts it.

Another sunny day, Friday was looking to warm up to the mid to upper 40s, the weather service said, as Saturday does make it up to the mid 50s or so.

Sunday, then, could be bringing highs in the mid 40s, with Monday looking to warm up to just around 40 degrees.

Indeed, the weather service, in a tweet, pointed to the Climate Prediction Center’s call for temperatures averaging colder than normal for the period from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30. That’s for the area that includes Long Island.

