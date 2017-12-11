Long Island could get some snow flurries Monday morning, but it should be sunny later in the day, forecasters said.

“We might have a quick little flurry in the morning,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Morning temperatures were in the low to mid-30s, and should rise to the upper 30s or low 40s, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service said that as of about 4 a.m., there was no longer a threat of black ice.

There is a chance of rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, but any precipitation should be slight, probably less than one-tenth of an inch, the weather service said.

The daytime temperature will hit a high of about 50 degrees Tuesday, but will be in the low to mid-30s for the rest of week, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds, and snow showers could move in again Friday, the weather service said.