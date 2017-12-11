TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island could see snow flurries Monday morning, forecasters say

Light snow flurries in the morning on Long

Light snow flurries in the morning on Long Island but sunny skies should appear later on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Long Island could get some snow flurries Monday morning, but it should be sunny later in the day, forecasters said.

“We might have a quick little flurry in the morning,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Morning temperatures were in the low to mid-30s, and should rise to the upper 30s or low 40s, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service said that as of about 4 a.m., there was no longer a threat of black ice.

There is a chance of rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, but any precipitation should be slight, probably less than one-tenth of an inch, the weather service said.

The daytime temperature will hit a high of about 50 degrees Tuesday, but will be in the low to mid-30s for the rest of week, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds, and snow showers could move in again Friday, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

