Long Island forecast: Mostly cloudy, temps in mid-40s

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Expect mostly cloudy skies Monday on Long Island, with temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, forecasters say.

Factoring in the wind, the temperature is expected to feel like 30 to 40 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday should be partly sunny with a high in the low 50s, but winds will once again make it feel colder, between 30 and 40 degrees, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he was keeping an eye on the Christmas Day forecast, which will be dependent upon the timing of a storm system and cold front.

“If the front moves faster, we could have a shot at a White Christmas, with a few inches of snow,” Hoffman said. “If it moves slower, it will be mild and wet.”

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

