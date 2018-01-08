TODAY'S PAPER
NWS: It may finally reach freezing mark on Long Island

Weather service says 13-day cold streak may finally end but light wintry mix may “lead to hazardous conditions on untreated surfaces” during p.m. commute.

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Monday is the first day with potential to reach or even slightly surpass the freezing mark since Christmas Day, but with that comes a light wintry mix that could well make for a slick evening commute, forecasters say.

“It’s been arctic for the past four or five days” but “today it will be just cold,” said Bruce Avery, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

That’s as the National Weather Service early Monday was looking at temperatures of near 34 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, feeling colder with wind chill.

Reaching the 32-degree mark would bring an end to a 13 day-streak of below freezing days. The longest such stretch at the airport, based on records going back to 1963, was 14 days, from Feb. 6 to 19 in 1979.

With the temperature expected to hover around the freezing mark, the late afternoon brings a mix of snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain, with expectations for not “much in the way of accumulation,” the weather service said.

That mixture “would lead to hazardous conditions on untreated surfaces,” the weather service said in a hazardous outlook statement for late afternoon into the early evening.

Look for precipitation sometime between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Avery said.

Temperatures in the coming days then continue an upward trend, the weather service said, with Tuesday looking at sunny skies and highs of around 40s degrees, with around 50 mentioned for the end of the workweek.

The cold spell that ushered out 2017 and introduced 2018 saved the coldest of the cold for this past weekend, with Sunday delivering a low of 2 degrees at the airport, breaking the Jan. 7 record of 6 set in 1968. The weather service’s Upton office on Sunday morning recorded zero degrees.

Saturday’s 12 degrees at the airport broke the record for coldest high temperature for the day, which was 17, set in 1996.

