Thursday should be sunny and cold on Long Island, with the temperature starting out in the low 20s before dawn and reaching a high in the low 30s, possibly just above freezing, later in the day, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for the threat of black ice for the morning hours, but police in Nassau and Suffolk counties reported no uptick in traffic accidents overnight.

Winds will be about 9 to 14 mph, creating a wind chill that makes it feel more like the temperature is in the single digits or teens, the weather service said.

News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he expected dry weather through the weekend, “and a nice warm-up with temperatures above normal for the weekend.”

Friday and Saturday will be sunny, and it will be mostly sunny Sunday, the weather service said.

The temperatures will rise gradually, from the mid 30s Friday to the low 50s Saturday and dip back to the upper 40s Sunday, the weather service said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.