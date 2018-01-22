TODAY'S PAPER
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Patchy drizzle and fog greeted the start of the workweek Monday on Long Island.

There’s a chance of rain during the day, but there will be some dry spells under cloudy skies, the National Weather Service said.

Any rain will be light, “more of a nuisance,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Temperatures will be a bit above normal, with a high in the upper 40s, the weather service said.

Rain or drizzle could continue overnight into Tuesday, and showers — and possibly a thunderstorm — are possible late Tuesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should be sunny with temperatures a bit lower, reaching a high in the 30s each day, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

