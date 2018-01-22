Patchy drizzle and fog greeted the start of the workweek Monday on Long Island.

There’s a chance of rain during the day, but there will be some dry spells under cloudy skies, the National Weather Service said.

Any rain will be light, “more of a nuisance,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Temperatures will be a bit above normal, with a high in the upper 40s, the weather service said.

Rain or drizzle could continue overnight into Tuesday, and showers — and possibly a thunderstorm — are possible late Tuesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should be sunny with temperatures a bit lower, reaching a high in the 30s each day, the weather service said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.