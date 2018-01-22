Patchy drizzle and fog greeted the start of the workweek Monday on Long Island.
There’s a chance of rain during the day, but there will be some dry spells under cloudy skies, the National Weather Service said.
Any rain will be light, “more of a nuisance,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
Temperatures will be a bit above normal, with a high in the upper 40s, the weather service said.
Rain or drizzle could continue overnight into Tuesday, and showers — and possibly a thunderstorm — are possible late Tuesday, the weather service said.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should be sunny with temperatures a bit lower, reaching a high in the 30s each day, the weather service said.