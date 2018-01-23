TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Dense fog advisory in effect

Dense fog along the Long Island Expressway in

Dense fog along the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County, early Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Dense fog blanketed Long Island early Tuesday and motorists were urged to slow down, use low beams and leave plenty of distance between the vehicle ahead.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory that was expected to remain in effect until about 7 a.m.

Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are likely later in the day and any rain will be driven by winds gusting to more than 30 mph, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said there could be thunderstorms later in the day, and said that any rain could be heavy at times.

The high temperature for the day should be in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

The rest of the week will be a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs dropping into the low 30s to low 40s, the weather service said.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 41, Thursday will be partly sunny with a high around the freezing mark, and Friday will be sunny with a high in the mid-30s, the weather service said.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 40s, and showers could move in Sunday as the highs remain in the upper 40s, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

