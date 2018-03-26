A step further into the workweek brings, first, temperatures right around normal for this time of year — then a spike to above normal for Thursday and Friday, forecasters say.

Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to warm up to the upper 40s, with 51 degrees considered normal at Long Island MacArthur Airport, in Ronkonkoma, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday and Friday are moving into lighter coat territory, with highs around the mid-50s.

Loading... Good Afternoon Currently clear today ISLIP, NY 31° Clear 46°/28° 46°/28° SEE FULL FORECAST

However, following Tuesday’s sunny skies comes a stretch of unsettled days. That means chances of rain for Wednesday, potential for patchy fog Thursday morning followed by cloudy skies, and chances of showers Friday.