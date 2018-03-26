TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: Above normal temps for later in week

Sunny skies but temps in the mid-40s are

Sunny skies but temps in the mid-40s are expected on Monday, forecasters said.

By Patricia Kitchen
A step further into the workweek brings, first, temperatures right around normal for this time of year — then a spike to above normal for Thursday and Friday, forecasters say.

Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to warm up to the upper 40s, with 51 degrees considered normal at Long Island MacArthur Airport, in Ronkonkoma, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday and Friday are moving into lighter coat territory, with highs around the mid-50s.

However, following Tuesday’s sunny skies comes a stretch of unsettled days. That means chances of rain for Wednesday, potential for patchy fog Thursday morning followed by cloudy skies, and chances of showers Friday.

